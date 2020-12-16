UrduPoint.com
Resources Being Utilized For Provision Of Jobs To Youth In Balochistan: Bushra Rind

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 10:20 PM

Parliamentary Secretary for Information Bushra Rind on Wednesday said the current provincial government is pursuing a policy of merit and transparency

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Information Bushra Rind on Wednesday said the current provincial government is pursuing a policy of merit and transparency.

In a statement, she said all available resources are being utilized to provide employment to the unemployed youth of the province in order to decrease poverty line form the province.

She described the provision of facilities including employment, education and health amenities are among our top priorities aimed to address the problems faced by public in respective areas of the province and would not disappoint anyone.

Accordingly, people-friendly policies are being formulated, which are yielding positive results and the people are reaping the benefits, she added.

Bushra Rind maintained Allah Almighty has enriched Balochistan with natural resources including precious minerals while steps have also been taken on a solid basis to spend these resources for people of the province which could create vast employment opportunities across the area.

She said that the provincial government was doing more than its resources to provide maximum relief to all sectors in the current situation. Funds will allocate for other sectors in the provincial budget for the new financial year, she mentioned the provincial government is doing more than its means to provide maximum relief to all sectors.

