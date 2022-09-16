UrduPoint.com

Resources Being Utilized For Rehabilitation Of Flood Victims : CM Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2022 | 09:52 PM

Resources being utilized for rehabilitation of flood victims : CM Balochistan

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo on Friday said that all available resources were being utilized for rehabilitation of the flood victims in respective areas of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo on Friday said that all available resources were being utilized for rehabilitation of the flood victims in respective areas of the province.

He expressed these views while talking to the district presidents of various political parties in Awaran. Provincial Minister Abdul Rasheed Baloch, Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili, IG Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh were also present on the occasion.

District president of National Party Abid Hussain, district president of Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal) Mir Habibullah and Tehsil president of Jamiat Ulema islam Khalid Mahmood and other political leaders also met with Chief Minister Balochistan.

They thanked the Chief Minister for his initiatives for the development of the areas of Balochistan including Awaran and other areas and termed the inauguration of the projects and foundation stone lying by him as an important development during the visit of the Chief Minister.

In the meeting, development projects of Awaran, restoration of girls college, construction of Lasbela University campus, expansion of LPG gas plant, construction of Bela Awaran road, permanency of intern teachers and functioning of passport office were discussed.

The Chief Minister said that the expansion of the LPG plant would be discussed with the Sui Southern Gas Company and the Federal government and the affected schools would be reconstructed in Qamboora village.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister directed the Additional Secretary of the education Department to send a summary for the permanency of the intern teachers saying that we have to give relief to our people.

He said that due to the recent flood rains, there have been losses in Awaran too, we stand with the people in this hour of difficulty.

The Chief Minister said that he was not the chief minister of a single party or a single district but the whole of Balochistan and all the districts have equal importance for him.

Mr, Bizenjo underlined that in such situations, trials and tribulations be coming to nations, keeping aside all political affiliations and prejudices, public welfare was our first priority.

Related Topics

LPG Balochistan Chief Minister Police Education Flood Company Visit Road Lasbela Awaran Bela Gas All Government Rains

Recent Stories

Berlin Transfers Rosneft Subsidiary Under Control ..

Berlin Transfers Rosneft Subsidiary Under Control of Federal Network Agency of G ..

1 minute ago
 Ukraine finds graves and 'torture centres' in reca ..

Ukraine finds graves and 'torture centres' in recaptured east

1 minute ago
 Djokovic leads Federer tributes as Swiss great pre ..

Djokovic leads Federer tributes as Swiss great prepares to quit the court

1 minute ago
 King Charles welcomed in Wales as long London queu ..

King Charles welcomed in Wales as long London queue hits limit

1 minute ago
 Putin on G20: We Received Invitation, Decision Wil ..

Putin on G20: We Received Invitation, Decision Will Be Made

4 minutes ago
 Energy Crisis in Europe Began Not With Russia's Op ..

Energy Crisis in Europe Began Not With Russia's Operation, But With Green Agenda ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.