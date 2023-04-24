Resources being utilized to address public issues: Sikandar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Provincial Revenue Minister Mir Sikandar Khan Umrani said that all-out measures were being taken to address the problems of the masses.

He said this while talking to various delegations on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Mir Sikander Khan Umrani said that under the supervision of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, development projects were under construction across the province saying that after the completion of these development projects, the journey of development in the province would grow further.

He said that the work of allotment of Dera Murad Jamali city would be completed soon adding that the development process in the constituency was an expression of the wishes of the people and immediate steps were being taken to solve the problems faced by the people.

In the upcoming budget, the Polytechnic College will be approved, while the foundation stone of the Medical College will be laid soon, he added.

He said that our political struggle was only focused on the service of the people, all steps would be taken for the development and progress of the people.

Mir Sikandar Khan Umrani said that road network, education, health and drinking water and other basic needs have been ensured in the various streets, neighborhoods, wards and villages of the constituency so that the people will not face any kind of difficulties, he said.

He said that all available resources would be used to meet the expectations of the people in the upcoming budget and schemes to be included in the budget according to the wishes of the people so that the people could benefit from these initiatives of the government.