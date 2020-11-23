UrduPoint.com
Resources Being Utilized To Get 20 Million Tonnes Wheat Yield In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 04:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :All resources are being utilized to get 20 million metric tonnes of wheat yield this year in Punjab.

Agriculture department sources told APP on Monday that under the Prime Minister Agriculture Emergency Programme, over Rs 12 billion had been set aside to enhance per acre yield of wheat.

Farmers were being provided approved varieties of seeds and agriculture inputs on subsidy with an amount of Rs 800 million during the current fiscal year.

Sources further said this year in Punjab wheat would be cultivated on 16,200,000 acres of land.

Farmers had been advised to complete wheat sowing till November 30 on priority basis and must properly follow the guidelines of agriculture department during cultivation process to meet the desired results.

Regarding fertilizers, the agriculture department sources said that subsidy worth billions of rupees were being provided on fertilizers so that cost of production of various crops could be decreased.

Sources further said that fertilizers play 40 per cent role in achieving good yield of crops so farmers should focus on using balanced amount of fertilizers.

The agriculture department was effectively mobilizing print and electronic media to provide informationto farmers regarding modern production technology, sources added.

