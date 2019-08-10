UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Resources Being Utilized To Improve Masses Life Standard: Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 11:21 PM

Resources being utilized to improve masses life standard: Minister

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said that provincial departments were utilizing all possible resources to improve life standards of the masses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said that provincial departments were utilizing all possible resources to improve life standards of the masses.

While presiding over a meeting of district government here on Saturday, Provincial minister said that government's special focus was on providing maximum relief to masses.

He said that Multan was polio free district and ordered utilization of all resources to control dengue larva.

He directed the Multan waste management company to work with proper planning on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha and prepared special plan to lift animal offals and cleanliness of city. He asked all the departments to cooperate with MWMC to provide relief to masses and added that target can be achieved easily through teamwork, adding that he ordered WASA to pay special focus on drainage of water in case of rains.

He said that it was dire need to highlight the Kashmir issue with international community. He said that Pakistanis would remember their Kashmiri brothers during the festival greetings and added that they would raise voice to express solidarity with Kashmiri people and against of Indian atrocities.

He said that we should also remember our elders who had rendered sacrifices for this land.

DC Aamer Khattak, MPA Wasif Mazhar Raan, Additional Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas and others were present.

Related Topics

India Multan Dengue Polio Water Company All Government Rains

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Iran Parliament Speakers agrees to adopt ..

3 minutes ago

Diplomatic efforts being made to resolve Kashmir i ..

3 minutes ago

Second butterfly house inaugurated in city Lahore

3 minutes ago

Kashmir solidarity rally held

3 minutes ago

Some 2.5 million Muslim hajj pilgrims scale Mount ..

9 minutes ago

Archer's 'X factor' can ignite England Ashes bid, ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.