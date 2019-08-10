Resources being utilized to improve masses life standard: Minister

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said that provincial departments were utilizing all possible resources to improve life standards of the masses.

While presiding over a meeting of district government here on Saturday, Provincial minister said that government's special focus was on providing maximum relief to masses.

He said that Multan was polio free district and ordered utilization of all resources to control dengue larva.

He directed the Multan waste management company to work with proper planning on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha and prepared special plan to lift animal offals and cleanliness of city. He asked all the departments to cooperate with MWMC to provide relief to masses and added that target can be achieved easily through teamwork, adding that he ordered WASA to pay special focus on drainage of water in case of rains.

He said that it was dire need to highlight the Kashmir issue with international community. He said that Pakistanis would remember their Kashmiri brothers during the festival greetings and added that they would raise voice to express solidarity with Kashmiri people and against of Indian atrocities.

He said that we should also remember our elders who had rendered sacrifices for this land.

DC Aamer Khattak, MPA Wasif Mazhar Raan, Additional Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas and others were present.