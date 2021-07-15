Resources being utilized to maintain law & order in Harnai: DC Anwar

Deputy Commissioner Harnai Suhail Anwar Hashmi on Thursday said that all resources were being utilized to maintain law and order situation and elimination of narcotics in Harnai district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Harnai Suhail Anwar Hashmi on Thursday said that all resources were being utilized to maintain law and order situation and elimination of narcotics in Harnai district.

He expressed these views while addressing a joint meeting of representatives of various political parties and tribal elders belonging to Shahrag Tehsil at DC Office Harnai, on Thursday.

Representatives of Political parties Awami National Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party including Wali Dad Miani, Maulana Abdul Sattar, Haji Zarif Tareen, Syed Khalid Shah, Haji Lal Muhammad Khosti, Haji Umar Shah, Babu Haji Ghafoor Tareen, Malik Abdul Qayyum Tareen, Maulvi Ali Mohammad attended the meeting.

Members of political parties and tribal elders had a detailed discussion on the establishment of law and order in Shahrag.

Deputy Commissioner Suhail Anwar Hashmi while addressing the meeting said that the security was the top priority of people and Levies Force was taking all necessary steps to maintain peace in the area.

He asked the tribal elders and political parties to cooperate with the administration in maintaining law and order in the district and protecting their areas from miscreants.