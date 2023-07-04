Open Menu

Resources Being Utilized To Promote Tourism In KP: Advisor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Resources being utilized to promote tourism in KP: Advisor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Advisor to the caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism, Zafar Hayat on Tuesday said that the caretaker government was utilizing all available resources for the promotion of tourism in the province.

During Eid holidays, he said hundreds of thousands of tourists visited Hazara and Malakand divisions who were provided with the best possible facilities at their destinations.

He said the law banning constructions on the banks and streams was being reconsidered and soon practical steps would be taken in this direction.

Talking to media persons at Abbottabad, he said the boards of directors of development authorities would abolish on completion of their tenure and in new boards including in Kaghan Development Authority, the local people would be given proper representation.

He further said that the caretaker KP government will honestly discharge its responsibility till the conduct of general election in the province.

The caretaker government, he said, will make sure that the elections were conducted peacefully on the date fixed by the Election Commission.

He said the Hazara and Malakand divisions were the tourism hubs of the province and the caretaker government will promote these tourists' destinations through the available resources.

