Resources being utilized to protect public lives, properties: Balochistan CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2023 | 08:53 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki has said that all available resources were being utilized to protect public lives and their properties in the province.

He expressed these views while talking to Caretaker Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Zubair Khan Jamali and Additional Chief Secretary Home Saleh Muhammad Nasir who called on him here Thursday.

The overall administrative situation including law and order in Balochistan was discussed during the meeting.

The chief minister said that the protection of lives and financial security of people in Balochistan were our first priority.

He said that Balochistan was a safe province of brotherhood, patience, tolerance and peaceful traditions.

On this occasion, Additional Chief Secretary Home informed the Chief Minister Balochistan about the measures to be taken to restore peace in the context of the regional situation in different areas of the province.

