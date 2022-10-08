Resources being utilized to provide basic facilities to people in Kharan: DC

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kharan Dr Khuda Rahim Mirwani on Saturday said that all the available resources were being utilized to provide basic facilities, including education and medical facilities to the people of the area.

He expressed these views during a visit to the Nursing College, where he inspected its various departments and distributed nursing course books among the students.

Divisional Director Health Services Dr Sher Ahmed Baloch, Principal Nursing College Haji Mohammad Rafiq Baloch, Deputy DHO Dr Hafeezullah Zahri, MS Dr Mehboob Baloch, Deputy MS Dr Chakar Anwar Siyapad, District Nutrition Coordinator Respected Al-Haq and DSV Haji Zamrad Ali Derkazai were also present on the occassion.

The college principal thanked the deputy commissioner and said that Mirwani had bought the books from Lahore at his own expense.

The deputy commissioner also visited the Anti-typhoid Campaign Vaccine Center established at the Divisional Headquarters Hospital and reviewed the progress.

He also visited the Benazir Development Facilitation Center, where the District Nutrition Coordinator Ehtram-ul- Haq gave him a detailed briefing on the overall performance of the centre.