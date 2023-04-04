Resources being utilized to provide latest facilities to consumers: Fesco

:All available resources are being utilized to provide the latest facilities to consumers in eight districts of the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :All available resources are being utilized to provide the latest facilities to consumers in eight districts of the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) region.

This was said by Convener Customer Services Committee of FESCO board of Directors (BoDs) Mian Farrukh Iqbal while addressing a meeting here on Tuesday.

He said that provision of uninterrupted power supply to consumers and immediate resolution of their problems was the top priority of the company.

Earlier, Chief Engineer Customer Services Fesco Muhammad Aamir during his briefing to the committee said that a modern management machine had been installed at Customer Care Center established at Headquarters for convenience of customers.

A separate counter had also been set up for immediate solution of electricity-related problems of senior citizens and overseas Pakistanis, he added.

He said that 171 customer care centers had been set up for customers in 140 sub-divisions, 26 divisions and five operation circles of the company.

Members of Customer Services Committee Raja Ameer Hamza, Iftikhar Ahmed Ansari, Muhammad Ali Ranjha and Director Commercial/Coordinator Committee Muhammad Iqbal Khan Niazi were also present.