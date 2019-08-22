UrduPoint.com
Resources Diverted Towards Backward Areas: Usman Buzdar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 08:15 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that the national resources have been diverted to development of backward areas, which have been neglected in the past.

The country was deviated from its destination due to wrong policies in the past, as national resources were wasted on exhibitory projects, he added.

Talking to different delegations at his office on Thursday, Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led coalition government was rectifying the past mistakes and the development projects were being designed according to the needs of people as the incumbent government believed in composite development.

He reiterated that facilities would be provided to people at their doorsteps. He said 115 new Arazi Centres would be made functional by December this year.

