Resources mobilized to control spread of coronavirus: Pervaiz Khattak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ):Defence Minister Pervaiz Khan Khattak Friday said that health emergency was being imposed in the country following the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and all the necessary steps have been taken against the spread of coronavirus.

He expressed these views while addressing an inauguration ceremony of Sui-gas provision scheme in Nowhsera Kalan.

Provincial Irrigation Minister Liaqat Khattak, Chairman Standing Committee on Energy and Natural Resources Dr Imran Khattak also addressed on the occasion.

He said that government has mobilized all its resources to contain coronavirus adding that Prime Minister was continuously monitoring the situation. He said that important decisions have been taken in the national security meeting.

Pervaiz Khattak urged provinces and opposition to fulfill their responsibilities and said that with the blessing of The Almighty, situation was under control in the country. He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Punjab have taken appreciable steps to tackle with coronavirus and maintain that masses should also work for creating awareness among people about the preventive measures needed against coronavirus.

Recalling accomplishments of government for the welfare of masses, Khattak said that work was underway on road construction projects worth Rs 4 billion with the cooperation of Asian Development Bank and the Government of Japan.

He said that Pakistan has started a new journey towards progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the country would emerged as a new economic hub of the region.

The defence minister said that those who have looted public money would be made accountable before masses and the recovered money would be spent on the welfare of people.

He said that PTI government was following the policies of merit, transparency and working for the welfare of masses keeping in view their aspirations and expectations.