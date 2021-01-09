Resources should be used for welfare of country: Azam Swati

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati on Saturday said that the resources of the country should be used for the welfare of the country and masses as Rs 40 billion will be paid (to meet losses of Pakistan Railways) from the tax-payers money.

He said this while addressing a press conference at the City Railways Station here.

He said that it is top priority to ensure the passengers and freight trains should reach their respective destinations safely on-time.

Azam Swati pointed out that the last five months' losses of Pakistan Railways stand at Rs 17 billion, at the moment and efforts will be made to minimize the losses.

He said that the situation in different sections in the Railways is being evaluated, to ensure ample utilization of the available resources.

Muhammad Azam Swati said that he will also pay vibrant attention to the freight of Pakistan Railways. Freight generates at the moment Rs 11 billion annually in the shape of revenue. It would be increased up to Rs 22 billion, with in few months with the help of same resources and manpower, he added.

He expressed gratitude to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), especially for the action which is being taken against illegal encroachment in Karachi as a surveillance team works under the CJP. All encroachments will be removed from the land of Pakistan Railways, with the help of CJP, he added.

He termed the passengers and freight as pride of Railways and said all these facilities and services are for serving masses and all out efforts will be made to bring further improvement in it. The schools and dinning service would be out-sourced, he added.

Azam Khan Swati called upon media to put a strict eye on himself as well as on officials of the Pakistan Railways to point out the shortcomings and make them mend their ways.

Terming media as fifth pillar of the State, he said that the media should guide him as well as officials concerned to bring further improvement in the Railways so as to improve services.

He told a questioner that he would hold a video conference with the officials of the Uzbekistan on January 11, to discuss the matters related to the trilateral railway project connecting Pakistan with Afghanistan and Uzbekistan. Uzbekistan has already laid tracks up to Mazar-e-Shareef and now that has to be connected from Mazar-e-Shareef to Kabul and Kabul to Peshawer, he added.

To a question about surprise visits by the Railways Minister and actions taken against the negligent staffers, he responded that only one staffer of Pakistan Railways was suspended on negligence and action will be taken as per due process and law. Inquiry is under process in this regard, he added.