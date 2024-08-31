'Resources To Be Used To Prevent Burning Of Crop Residue'
Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2024 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahu said on Saturday that all possible resources
and means would be used to prevent the burning of crop residue in the province.
The secretary said that the field formations of the department would play an active role in this
campaign as a crackdown on environmental pollution had also been started.
He said that 25 factories were demolished and 23 factories were sealed for violation of environmental
laws. The violators were fined 92 lakh rupees during the last one and a half months.
Meanwhile, according to a recent environmental study, toxic emissions generated by crop burning
prolong smog is detrimental to health.
