Resources To Be Utilised For Welfare, Development Of People : DDAC Chairman

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Resources to be utilised for welfare, development of people : DDAC Chairman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai has said that available resources would be utilized for welfare and development of people, which is manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Talking to various delegations at his office here Wednesday, he said that government is not oblivious to the problems of people and concerned authorities have been directed to address them according to aspirations of people.

He said that special attention has been given to development of Swat and backward areas adding all the promise and pledges made to people would be fulfilled.

He said that developmental would be initiated in areas irrespective of political affiliations and locals would be consulted in execution process. He also directed transparency in development process and said any one found guilty of ignoring responsibilities would be dealt accordingly.

