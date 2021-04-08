UrduPoint.com
Resources To Be Utilized For Ensuring Business Partnership

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 03:12 PM

Punjab Livestock Minister Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak has said that all resources will be utilized at department level for ensuring business partnership

He said this while presiding over a meeting held between Livestock and Chinese business delegation.

Minister said that it was highly important to set up embryo transfer laboratories to improve genetic characteristics of local animals.

He said, "We want to uplift agriculture and livestock departments with the partnership of China." It is pertinent to mention here that under three points business model the meeting discussed dairy processing, embryo transfer labs and experts exchange programme.

Chinese delegation hinted at making investment in areas like food processing, genetics, semen production and embryo transfer.

Chinese delegation consisted of royal dairy group, orient capital investment group and Boshan investment company.

