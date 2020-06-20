Resources to be utilized for introducing reforms in health, education at district Swabi: Speaker

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar Saturday that resources would be utilized to introduce reforms in education and health sector of district Swabi aiming their improvement and better productivity.

He said this while inaugurating virology department, water filtration plant, central oxygen supply system and a fully equipped intensive care unit (ICU) in Baacha Khan Medical Complex Mardan.

He said that resources would be utilized to accomplish the vision of bringing further improvement in health and education for maximum public facilitation.

"Improvement of good governance and service delivery is a challenge for hospital administration that would be achieved successfully", he said. Speaker said that machinery would be installed in Topi and Lahor hospitals within a period of one month and step would be taken to further increase productivity of district headquarter hospital.

He further added that PC1 of Gajju Khan Medical college is in final stage and maintained that a state-of-the-art women and children hospital would be constructed in district Swabi.

Asad Qaiser said that provision of basic amenities of life and resolving problems of masses is my topmost priorities and all the resources would be utilized to achieve the said targets. He continued by saying that Rs. 500 million would be set aside as a reserve fund for the solarization of hospitals on need basis.

The speaker said that Rs. 1.5 billion has also been allocated for hostels, laboratories and administration for Swabi university. He said that construction of KVA 220 grid station is underway in Kanda, district Swabi and its section IV is in final stage of completion. It would resolve all the problems of area citizenry regarding load shedding and low voltage, he added.

He said that approval has been given to Girls Commerce College and Girls Technical College and two-way Swabi and Topi road has also been approved in the budget and work on it will commence very soon.

He said that all the promises and pledges made to public in elections would be fulfilled and steps would be taken to address their core issues.