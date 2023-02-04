Resources to be utilized for rehabilitation of injured, disabled policemen:Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Saturday said that the brave Ghazis who were injured, or permanently disabled while protecting life & properties of citizens and performing their professional duties were the pride and valuable assets to police department.

In this regard, all available resources would be utilized to provide the best possible care, medical facilities and financial support to them. The IG Punjab directed that medical package for rehabilitation and treatment of partly and fully disabled injured during field duty operations should also be improved and provision of artificial limbs, electric wheelchairs and beds, medicines and services of expert physiotherapists should also be provided, he maintained.

He said that all possible measures would be ensured for the rehabilitation of the injured and the disabled Ghazis in the country and abroad.

On the instructions of IG Punjab, Additional IG Welfare and Finance has prepared a new package for the financial support of police Ghazis, according to which Ghazis injured in various operations during duty would get 2.5 million instead of 1 million, while it has been decided to give 10 million rupees as financial assistance to Ghazis who were totally disabled and confined to bed.

It has been decided to make the post of permanently disabled personnel a special post on the pattern of martyred personnel. With this initiative, the police would not only be able to give salary to the police Ghazis till retirement but also new recruits would be able to replace them on their seats.

These views were expressed by the IG Punjab while giving instructions to the officers during a meeting with Ghazi Muhammad Rizwan of the Punjab Police at the Central Police Office.

According to the details, Muhammad Rizwan was seriously injured and disabled due to gunshots during the encounter with dacoits in Sheikhupura, who met IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar at the Central Police Office.

IG Punjab encouraged the brave disabled Ghazi and ordered all possible medical assistance.

IG Punjab said that the best welfare of martyrs as well as police Ghazis was also among the priorities of the department, so all RPOs and DPOs should keep in close touch with brave Ghazis.

Additional IG Welfare and Finance has sent recommendations for increasing the financial assistance of Ghazis to IG Punjab for approval. DIG Ahsan Younas and SSP Faisal Shahzad and other officers were also present on this occasion.