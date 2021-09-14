Resources to be utilized for success of anti-polio campaign: Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has said that available resources would be utilized to achieve the desired results of anti-polio campaign being scheduled to start from September 17.

He was chairing a meeting of anti-polio divisional task force at his office. The meeting among others was attended by Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat, Iqbal Hussain, Deputy Commissioner Bannu, Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, Country Director Anti-Polio, Program, District Police Officer Bannu, Imran Shahid, District Police Officer Lakki Marwat Imran Khan and representatives of Health Department, Pak Army and relevant officers.

He directed efforts to make anti-polio campaign a success and said that our liaison would help eradicating polio from the society and save future of our next generations.

He also assured cooperation to polio workers in accessing remote areas besides providing them foolproof security and added that district administration would provide needed help and assistance to polio teams.

Later, Commissioner Bannu Division administered polio drops to a child and formally launched anti-polio campaign.