Resources to be utilized to improve education standard: DC

JAHURABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Khushab, Sarosh Fatima on Friday said all available resources would be utilized to improve standard of education in the district.

She stated this while visiting Government Institute for schools here.

The district administration’s officials were present on the occasion. The school administration briefed the DC about various projects.

The DC also inspected the cleanliness stander and other matter of the institute.