Resources to be utilized to make national polio campaign success: DHO Jaffarabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :District Health Officer (DHO) Jaffarabad Dr. Qudratullah Jamali on Monday said all resources would be utilized to make the national polio campaign a success to save children from polio diseases in the area.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting on the launch of the National Polio Eradication Campaign which was attended by relevant officials and others officers.

Addressing the meeting, he said polio was a dangerous disease due to which innocent children become disabled for life.

"More than 130,000 children in the district for this purpose, 45 UCMOs, 85 area in-charges, 47 Transit Points, 31 fix sites, 350 teams comprising male and female have been formed", he said.

DHO Jaffarabad said all resources would be utilized to make the national polio campaign a success so that a single child would not be deprived from anti- polio drops.

He said he would monitor the campaign on a daily basis and the district administration would extend full cooperation to the health department wherever it was needed.

He said any negligence in the national campaign would not be tolerated.

Dr. Qudratullah Jamali said all UCMOs, area in-charges and teams across the district have been trained on the national polio campaign in order to make drive success, besides, vitamin A drops would also be administered to the children during the polio campaign.