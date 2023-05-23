Resources to utilize for ensuring uninterrupted supply of electric: Governor Balochistan

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Tuesday said that all available resources should be utilized to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to people and to solve public problems on priority basis

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Tuesday said that all available resources should be utilized to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to people and to solve public problems on priority basis.

He directed Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) to immediately provide full voltage electricity to all domestic consumers and especially agricultural feeders in Kuchlak and all its adjoining areas.

He expressed these views while talking to the representative of QESCO Yousuf Shah and Najeeb Murree called on him at Governor House here.

On this occasion, Governor Balochistan said that farmers of the province have faced financial difficulties many times during the last two or three decades due to the first drought and the recent disastrous rains, therefore, it was important to provide them with all the necessary facilities.

He also urged the domestic consumers and farmers to ensure the payment of electricity bills because non-payment of bills would not only have negative effects on the performance of institutions but would also increase public difficulties.