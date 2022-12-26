UrduPoint.com

Resources To Utilize For Safety Of QESCO Workers Lives: Minister

December 26, 2022

Resources to utilize for safety of QESCO workers lives: Minister

State Minister for Energy Mir Muhammad Hashim Notezai on Monday said that the linemen staff of Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) was the backbone of the organization and all resources would be utilized to protect the lives of the workers during working.

State Minister for Energy Mir Muhammad Hashim Notezai on Monday said that the linemen staff of Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) was the backbone of the organization and all resources would be utilized to protect the lives of the workers during working.

He expressed these views while talking to QESCO officers and employees on inauguration of new bucket vehicles for field operation staff at QESCO headquarters.

On this occasion, QESCO Chief Engineer (Operation) Shaukat Ali Jogizai, Chief Engineer (Development) Wali Muhammad Achakzai, Chief Engineer (O&D) Muhammad Iqbal Bareach, Chief Engineer (Planning) Muhammad Naeem Kakar, Director General (HR) Syed Uzair Ali Hussani, Project Director. Construction Kaleemullah Jogezai, Deputy Manager (Transport) Mirwais Panizai and other relevant officers were also present.

Minister said that QESCO staff should ensure their safety of lives during working by following safety rules to avoid fatal accidents.

He said that so far 6 bucket vehicles have been given to QESCO operation and 6 more bucket vehicles would be provided to prevent accidents on power lines and to ensure protection of the staff adding that availability of these bucket vehicles to be ensured in all operation divisions of QESCO.

He said that the old cranes have been repaired and handed over to the operation circles.

Later, he distributed the keys of the bucket vehicles to the staff of different operation circles.

Earlier, Mir Muhammad Hashim Notezai met Member National Assembly (MNA) Maulvi Kamaluddin and Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Asghar Khan Tareen at QESCO headquarters.

They discussed the issues related to the ongoing power projects in Pishin during the meeting.

On this occasion, they appealed to speed up the work on various new feeders, on which he issued orders to resolve the issues.

