Resources utilized to provide relief to flood affectees: Commissioner

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Sunday said that all resources were being utilized for providing relief and rescue of the rain hit and flood affectees across Sukkur division.

Chairing a meeting, he vowed not to leave alone the brothers and sisters who were stuck in calamity and exhorting that everyone would have to become their support on their call.

He urged that there was a need of collective efforts in a solid manner for the rehabilitation of the flood affectees.

He also reviewed relief and rescue measures being taken and issued necessary directions to the authorities concerned.