Resources With Traffic Police Inspected

Mon 27th April 2020 | 12:23 PM

Resources with traffic police inspected

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed inspected the vehicles, bikes and other equipment under use of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) and directed the force to repair the broken down machinery at earliest.

According to details, the SSP (Traffic) checked all the available resources with ITP and directed to repair the broken down vehicles and bikes. He said that the vehicles and motorcycles should be mechanically fit and to be properly utilized for the assigned tasks.

He said there would be no compromise on performance and more resources including vehicles and bikes would be provided to the force.

The SSP said that performance of ITP's personnel would be reviewed on continuous basis and those showing good results to be awarded and others to face disciplinary action.

SP (Traffic) Ch Khalid Rasheed, DSPs of all zones and inspectors were also present during the inspection process.

