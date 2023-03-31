UrduPoint.com

Respect For Minorities' Rights Stressed In Panel Discussion

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Respect for minorities' rights stressed in panel discussion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :National Commission for Justice and Peace (NCJP) on Thursday organized a panel discussion on Policy Dialogue on "Plight of Minorities' Women/ Girls", here.

The discussion was aimed to launch the report on the issues of minority women with a special focus on "child marriages and alleged forced religious conversions of minor girls of minorities".

Speaking on the occasion, Member National Assembly of Pakistan Peoples Party Naveed Aamir Jiva said the commission did not oppose willful conversions and inter-faith marriages. She said their defiance was against the alleged exploitation of religious minorities and minor girls' grooming.

Aamir Waseem, a senior journalist said that the Christian community were performing their duties for the development and prosperity of the country without indulging in any prejudices of religion, race, sects and keeping themselves above extremism.

Senior leader of PPP Farhatullah Babar said that the government was taking steps to mainstream minorities in the country by ensuring a level-playing field for them.

"The idea is to enable and facilitate all segments of society, particularly our non-Muslim citizens, to take a full part in the national life," he added.

He said the government was taking steps to provide equal opportunities to minorities such as the allocation of special quotas at representative fora, and also in educational institutions and other services.

He said the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in his inaugural address to the first Constituent Assembly presented the constitutional outline for a newly independent state of Pakistan where every citizen of the state was declared an equal citizen without the distinction of color, race, religion, caste and language.

Civil society and human rights activists called upon the government to ensure the safeguarding of the rights of all citizens irrespective of their religion and also protect their life and property.

Sadia Irfan, a senior journalist said that all Pakistanis had equal rights and they should pay respect to each other to form a welfare and peaceful society.

She suggested that a minority desk should be launched in every Police station to resolve their issues.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan National Assembly Police Minority Muhammad Ali Jinnah Pakistan Peoples Party Women Christian All Government Race Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed congratulates Baniyas for winning U ..

Saif bin Zayed congratulates Baniyas for winning UAE&#039;s Volleyball League, ..

22 minutes ago
 Austin Briefed on Canceled SpaceX US Military Sate ..

Austin Briefed on Canceled SpaceX US Military Satellite Launch - Pentagon

33 minutes ago
 NATO Deputy Chief Says Ukraine Military Aid Topped ..

NATO Deputy Chief Says Ukraine Military Aid Topped $70Bln

35 minutes ago
 US Fed Says Fined Wells Fargo $67.8Mln for Poor Ov ..

US Fed Says Fined Wells Fargo $67.8Mln for Poor Oversight of Sanctions Complianc ..

34 minutes ago
 Israeli Foreign Minister Fires Consul General in N ..

Israeli Foreign Minister Fires Consul General in New York for Opposing Judicial ..

35 minutes ago
 Leftist Turkish Leader Urges Parliament to Say 'No ..

Leftist Turkish Leader Urges Parliament to Say 'No' to NATO Expansion

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.