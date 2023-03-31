Respect for minorities' rights stressed in panel discussion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :National Commission for Justice and Peace (NCJP) on Thursday organized a panel discussion on Policy Dialogue on "Plight of Minorities' Women/ Girls", here.

The discussion was aimed to launch the report on the issues of minority women with a special focus on "child marriages and alleged forced religious conversions of minor girls of minorities".

Speaking on the occasion, Member National Assembly of Pakistan Peoples Party Naveed Aamir Jiva said the commission did not oppose willful conversions and inter-faith marriages. She said their defiance was against the alleged exploitation of religious minorities and minor girls' grooming.

Aamir Waseem, a senior journalist said that the Christian community were performing their duties for the development and prosperity of the country without indulging in any prejudices of religion, race, sects and keeping themselves above extremism.

Senior leader of PPP Farhatullah Babar said that the government was taking steps to mainstream minorities in the country by ensuring a level-playing field for them.

"The idea is to enable and facilitate all segments of society, particularly our non-Muslim citizens, to take a full part in the national life," he added.

He said the government was taking steps to provide equal opportunities to minorities such as the allocation of special quotas at representative fora, and also in educational institutions and other services.

He said the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in his inaugural address to the first Constituent Assembly presented the constitutional outline for a newly independent state of Pakistan where every citizen of the state was declared an equal citizen without the distinction of color, race, religion, caste and language.

Civil society and human rights activists called upon the government to ensure the safeguarding of the rights of all citizens irrespective of their religion and also protect their life and property.

Sadia Irfan, a senior journalist said that all Pakistanis had equal rights and they should pay respect to each other to form a welfare and peaceful society.

She suggested that a minority desk should be launched in every Police station to resolve their issues.