Open Menu

Respect For National Institutions Vital To Strengthen Democracy: Rana

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 11:48 PM

Respect for national institutions vital to strengthen democracy: Rana

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that respect for national institutions is vital to strengthen democracy in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that respect for national institutions is vital to strengthen democracy in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said parliament is a supreme institution of the country and we should respect every institution including judiciary to carry forward democratic system.

In reply to a question, he said there is a mechanism for appointment of the judges.

He said increasing judges number in the higher and lower courts would help provide speedy justice to people.

Recent Stories

FBISE, PSN to organise teacher training workshop o ..

FBISE, PSN to organise teacher training workshop on SLO-Based exams

1 minute ago
 Bilawal to become PM soon, says KP Governor

Bilawal to become PM soon, says KP Governor

2 minutes ago
 Father, two sons gunned down over land dispute in ..

Father, two sons gunned down over land dispute in Attock

2 minutes ago
 Anti-encroachment drive in Hyderabad from feb 12, ..

Anti-encroachment drive in Hyderabad from feb 12, Cleared areas to be beautified

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Future Foundation, IBM join forces to make D ..

Dubai Future Foundation, IBM join forces to make Dubai global AI hub

20 minutes ago
 Respect for national institutions vital to strengt ..

Respect for national institutions vital to strengthen democracy: Rana

2 minutes ago
BBoIT’s CEO meets with Florian Walter from Germa ..

BBoIT’s CEO meets with Florian Walter from German Chamber Abroad

4 minutes ago
 Chairman STEVTA vows to align technical courses wi ..

Chairman STEVTA vows to align technical courses with industry needs

4 minutes ago
 AJK Prime Minister urges critics to reflect on Pal ..

AJK Prime Minister urges critics to reflect on Palestine's plight

4 minutes ago
 DIG inaugurated Masjid Bilal

DIG inaugurated Masjid Bilal

4 minutes ago
 U.S. Aid Programs in Pakistan continue despite 90 ..

U.S. Aid Programs in Pakistan continue despite 90 days pause for funding review: ..

4 minutes ago
 Alia Bhatt undergoes intense training for upcoming ..

Alia Bhatt undergoes intense training for upcoming film Alpha

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan