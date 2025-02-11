Respect For National Institutions Vital To Strengthen Democracy: Rana
Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 11:48 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that respect for national institutions is vital to strengthen democracy in the country.
Talking to a private news channel, he said parliament is a supreme institution of the country and we should respect every institution including judiciary to carry forward democratic system.
In reply to a question, he said there is a mechanism for appointment of the judges.
He said increasing judges number in the higher and lower courts would help provide speedy justice to people.
