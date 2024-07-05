Respect to people in service delivery carried paramount importance: Gen (r) Mumtaz Gul

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Service delivery is not just about completing tasks; it's about providing value, care, and respect to those you serve. To excel in public service delivery, a combination of skills and the right kind of attitude is essential.

These views were expressed by Lt General (Rtd) Mumtaz Gul, HI (M) & TBt on the eve of the graduation ceremony of the 40th Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) at the National Institute of Management, Peshawar, where he was chief guest on the occasion.

He added that public servants must possess good interpersonal and problem-solving skills, empathy, and a people-centric approach. Patience, continuous learning, resilience, and teamwork are vital necessities of professionalism that will yield the desired dividends in almost all circumstances.

The right attitude is the key factor for efficient and effective public service delivery. A good public servant must have a positive and friendly attitude while dealing with people.

While highlighting the contributions of the National Institute of Management, Peshawar, he said, “I have seen a sea change and transformation in the performance and physical infrastructure of the institution during the past few years ever since my long association with it.

”

He said that NIM Peshawar and its dedicated management, hard-working faculty, and staff have been serving a great national cause by providing quality training to our future leaders.

He further said that public servants have to guard their integrity and reputation through the exhibition of the right kind of attitude and a positive approach to public service delivery.

He urged the graduating participants to capitalize on the newly imbibed skills and knowledge while dealing with their professional assignments.

On this occasion, Chief Instructor MCMC Dr. Muqeem-ul-Islam presented the course report. He said that the 40th MCMC comprised 34 officers, including 05 female officers representing almost all linguistic entities and geographic areas of Pakistan, including AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The nine modules taught to the participants during the 10 weeks of training covered issues of local, national, and international significance.

On the eve, the chief guest awarded course completion certificates to the graduates. At the end, Chief Instructor SMC Tariq Bakhtiar presented NIM’s shield to the chief guest.

