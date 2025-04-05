Open Menu

Respectful Evacuation Of Afghan Refugees From AJK Begins: DC Mirpur

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2025 | 11:20 PM

Respectful evacuation of Afghan Refugees from AJK begins: DC Mirpur

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 5th Apr, 2025) The respectful evacuation of Afghan refugees from Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) has begun, with local authorities resolving to strictly implement government orders.

The evacuation process aims to send Afghan residents back to their home country through various transit points in a peaceful and dignified manner, ensuring no mistreatment.

According to DC office, the decision was made during an emergency meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Mirpur Yasir Riaz Chaudhry, who appealed to the local population to cooperate with the administration and security agencies.

A significant number of registered and unregistered Afghan refugees have already been evacuated or have voluntarily returned to Afghanistan to avoid future inconvenience.

This development is part of Pakistan's broader efforts to address the presence of undocumented foreigners, primarily Afghan refugees, in the country.

The Pakistani government has been working to repatriate Afghan refugees, with over 813,300 individuals returned to Afghanistan by January 2025.

APP/ahr/378

