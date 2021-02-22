Respecting each others' rights inevitable for a strong state: DC

Deputy Commissioner Engineer Amjad Shoaib Monday stressed the need to sensitize the people to show respect for each others' rights to strengthen the society

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Engineer Amjad Shoaib Monday stressed the need to sensitize the people to show respect for each others' rights to strengthen the society.

Addressing Paigham-e-Pakistan Conference held here, the deputy commissioner said the development of Pakistan as a strong state was linked with its internal stability.

Member Provincial Assembly Aoun Hameed Dogar, Director General Islamic Research Institute of Islamabad Professor Ziaul Haq, DPO Hassan Iqbal, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ihsanul Haq and Professor Kausar Abbas attended the conference.

The event was also attended by a huge number of representatives of civil society, teachers, students and women.

Amjad Shoaib said the promotion of Paigham-e-Pakistan at school level was essential for character building of the youth based on religious values.

He said the Paigham-e-Pakistan would inculcate the patriotism in the students' personalities to help Pakistan emerge as a cradle of peace and security.