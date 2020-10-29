RespectMuhammad (PBUH) is trending top in Pakistan    

, , , ,

Muslims in all corners of the country who use Twitter have paid great respect and homage to Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) when only one-day is left from 12th Rabi ul Awal—the blessed day of his holy birthday.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 29th, 2020) At the moment when only one day is left from 12th Rabi-ul Awal—the birthday of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), all the high and tall buildings have been decorated with electric lights and “RespectMuhammad (PBUH) has become top trend in Pakistan.

All the Muslims, lovers and followers of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) are tweeting about great honor and respect on Twitter. They say they are proud to be “Ummati”—(followers) of Muhammad (PBUH).

Renowned Journalist and investigative reporter Ansar Abbasi tweeted: “Proud to be an Ummati of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W). #respectMuhammad (PBUH),”.

Usman Ali Shah said: “He lives in the hearts of 1.9 billion Muslims Heart suit. #respectMuhammad #IslamReligionOfPeace,”.

Another Twitterati Amin Kakar said: “ I love Muhammad (S.A. W),”

There are millions of others who have expressed great respect and honor for the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) in different ways. Some shared beautiful messages and others shared flowers to pay him [The Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him] great homage.

A day earlier, Prime Minister of Pakistan wrote letters to Muslims leaders to urge them to act collectively to counter Islamophobia in different countries, especially in the western states.

He asked every Pakistan living abroad, especially those in Europe to play their role in countering Islamophobia and to tell the people around the world that they have special place in their hearts for Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).