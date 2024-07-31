Respond To E-service Centre Requests Swiftly: FDA DG
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2024 | 05:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has ordered that people's requests received through the one window counter and e-service center should be dealt with without delay.
He issued the directions during a meeting held here Wednesday. Additional Director General Dilawar Khan Chadhar, Director Junaid Hasan Manj and other officers were present in the meeting.
Deputy Director IT Abdullah Noor informed about the details of applications and their redress.
The DG expressed satisfaction with the overall performance of the department.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man killed after falling from pole5 minutes ago
-
PTI chief seeks power by creating conflicts: Khawaja Asif11 hours ago
-
Media's role pivotal in promoting timely availability of data for Sustainable Population Growth11 hours ago
-
Nutshell Group announces strategic expansion into Middle East; promotes Mehrunisa Azhar to COO for P ..11 hours ago
-
Over 5 mln Muslims perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week11 hours ago
-
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful12 hours ago
-
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik12 hours ago
-
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution12 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand12 hours ago
-
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA12 hours ago
-
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais12 hours ago
-
Murree's development projects to boost tourism, says Raja Usama Sarwar12 hours ago