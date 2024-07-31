Open Menu

Respond To E-service Centre Requests Swiftly: FDA DG

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Respond to e-service centre requests swiftly: FDA DG

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has ordered that people's requests received through the one window counter and e-service center should be dealt with without delay.

He issued the directions during a meeting held here Wednesday. Additional Director General Dilawar Khan Chadhar, Director Junaid Hasan Manj and other officers were present in the meeting.

Deputy Director IT Abdullah Noor informed about the details of applications and their redress.

The DG expressed satisfaction with the overall performance of the department.

