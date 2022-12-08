UrduPoint.com

Respondents Complete Arguments In Lawyers' Complex Case

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Respondents complete arguments in lawyers' complex case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday stated that the court would pass an appropriate order in case pertaining construction of lawyers' complex in Islamabad.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case wherein interior ministry and CDA concluded their arguments. The CDA's officials adopted the stance that funds were required for starting the project. The CDA had yet to pay Rs11 billions to the affectees.

The interior ministry said that it had received the request of CDA for the said funds.

Shoaib Shaheen advocate said that the Federal cabinet had approved the project on March 29, 2021 and the former prime minister inaugurated the projects of lawyers complex and judicial complex together. Judicial complex had been constructed but the work on lawyers' complex still awaited.

After listening arguments, the court adjourned further hearing into the matter, saying that it would pass an appropriate order into it.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Prime Minister Interior Ministry Lawyers March Islamabad High Court Capital Development Authority Cabinet Billion Court

Recent Stories

UVAS arranged acknowledgement ceremony for support ..

UVAS arranged acknowledgement ceremony for supportive staff

2 hours ago
 2-Days National Workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in Pet ..

2-Days National Workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in Pet Animal Practice’ complete at ..

2 hours ago
 FO expresses concern over Indian sponsored terrori ..

FO expresses concern over Indian sponsored terrorism against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 5Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakist ..

5Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakistan Navy War College Lahore

2 hours ago
 1St Chief Of The Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash C ..

1St Chief Of The Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash Championship 2022 Commences

2 hours ago
 Coordination between the OIC and the UN Regarding ..

Coordination between the OIC and the UN Regarding the Damage Caused by the Const ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.