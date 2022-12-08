Respondents complete arguments in lawyers' complex case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday stated that the court would pass an appropriate order in case pertaining construction of lawyers' complex in Islamabad.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case wherein interior ministry and CDA concluded their arguments. The CDA's officials adopted the stance that funds were required for starting the project. The CDA had yet to pay Rs11 billions to the affectees.

The interior ministry said that it had received the request of CDA for the said funds.

Shoaib Shaheen advocate said that the Federal cabinet had approved the project on March 29, 2021 and the former prime minister inaugurated the projects of lawyers complex and judicial complex together. Judicial complex had been constructed but the work on lawyers' complex still awaited.

After listening arguments, the court adjourned further hearing into the matter, saying that it would pass an appropriate order into it.