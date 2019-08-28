Respondents put on notice in case against appointment of new members of election commission

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued notices to secretary to president, principal secretary, ministry of parliamentary affairs, both the newly appointed members and Election Commission (EC) in the petition filed against appointment of new members of EC

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th August, 2019) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued notices to secretary to president, principal secretary, ministry of parliamentary affairs, both the newly appointed members and Election Commission (EC) in the petition filed against appointment of new members of EC.The court issued notices to the new members on the petition seeking court's orders to halt them from taking oath immediately.

The court however did not issue stay orders.The case against appointment of two new members of EC came up for hearing before IHC Wednesday.Chief Justice of IHC Athar Minalllah inquired during the hearing of the case " what illegal thing has taken place.

Opposition leader did not challenge it. May be he is agreed over it.Chief Justice said this matter relates to parliament and opposition. The court cannot intervene in it. Why do you want to get resolve parliament related matters in the courts.

The court observed an illegal step at such a large scale took place then why it was not raised in the parliament.

Court wants parliament gains strength.Chief Justice observed " did the opposition table resolution in the parliament. Has opposition some other forum before resorting to court.Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha, MNA came up on the rostrum pleading that even no consultation was made before appointing the members then which will be the forum.The court observed " you are saying if any thing is done against the constitution then parliament can do nothing.

The court should not interfere in the matters of parliament.Chief Justice inquired the opposition challenged this violation of constitution where.Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha said opposition leader will take it up in National Assembly.The hearing of the case was adjourned till September 12.