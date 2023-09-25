Respondents submit comments in case pertaining to SC practice and procedure act

The respondents in case pertaining to Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act 2023 on Monday submitted written comments to the top court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2023) :The respondents in case pertaining to Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act 2023 on Monday submitted written comments to the top court.

Khawaja Tariq Rahim, the counsel for petitioner Raja Aamer, filed the written answer on behalf of his client.

The lawyer prayed the court to dismiss the said act, adding that changes could not be made by the Parliament in powers of judiciary.

It further said that the alleged interference by the Parliament into the powers of judiciary was against the constitutional division of powers.

The parliament could not bring such changes through act in judicial power under Article 184/3.

Khawaja Tariq Rahim said that the full court could itself amend the rules of 1980.

He said that lawyers and journalists could challenge a law on violation of fundamental rights, adding that high courts were not a forum to view the legislations about top court.

Meantime, the counsel for Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) also filed the answer and requested the bench to terminate the cases against the said act.

It said that the said act had made the judiciary more independent, adding that the Parliament had introduced the legislation as per the constitution.

It further said that the law had shared the authority of chief justice of Pakistan with two senior judges.

It may be mentioned here that the top court had sought written answers from respondents in the said case.