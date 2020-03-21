Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Saturday said in order to contain the spread of novel caronavirus, the way the people of Sindh have confined themselves to their homes on the appeal of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was commendable

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Saturday said in order to contain the spread of novel caronavirus, the way the people of Sindh have confined themselves to their homes on the appeal of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was commendable.

In a message, he said that the most effective way to keep ourselves safe from getting affected by caronavirus was caution.

Syed Nasir Husain Shah said that the efforts of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and his team were highly praiseworthy.

The Minister said that the history would always remember the sincere efforts and the timely taken steps by Chief Minister Sindh against this pandemic.

He said that Chairman Pakistan People's Party had already given clear directives to the Sindh government about taking every possible step to counter or limit this pandemic.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that whatever Sindh government has done so far to contain the spread of Carona virus in the province is being appreciated worldwide. The whole Sindh government on the directives of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is vigorously monitoring the constantly changing situation, he added.

The Provincial Minister for Information assured that every possible measure was being adopted to limit the spread of the pandemic virus. He said that the cooperation of the public with the Sindh government is exemplary.

On the other hand, the way the volunteers have come forward and became the helping hand of the government was also laudable, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah also thanked all the welfare organizations for their cooperation with the Sindh government.