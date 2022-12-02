UrduPoint.com

Response On Imran's Offer For Negotiations Post Consulting Allies: Rana Sana Ullah

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Response on Imran's offer for negotiations post consulting allies: Rana Sana Ullah

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Giving a reaction on Imran Khan's negotiations offer, Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Friday said the Federal government would respond to the offer after consultation with the allies.

Talking to a private news channel, the federal minister said Imran Khan had previously stated that he would not talk with political parties, today, once again "Khan deviated from his own words".

"Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has always believed in political discussion to break down barriers and find solutions. When political leaders sit together, deadlocks are broken and ways are found," he added.

Answering a question on the next elections' possible date, the interior minister said that it was premature to make any predictions on the date of the elections until after the negotiations with allied parties.

Moreover, Imran's announcement to dissolve the provincial assemblies was criticized by the minister, stating categorically that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would not support any unconstitutional action.

"If elections were forced upon us by dissolving assemblies or by resigning en masse, coalition parties would vigorously campaign against it," he asserted.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Interior Minister Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan's mission head survives assassination att ..

Pakistan's mission head survives assassination attempt in Kabul

1 hour ago
 Saudi Arabia extends term of $3b deposit in State ..

Saudi Arabia extends term of $3b deposit in State Bank of Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Member States Discuss Draft OIC Convention on the ..

Member States Discuss Draft OIC Convention on the Rights of the Child

2 hours ago
 Crescent Model Students Visit PITB

Crescent Model Students Visit PITB

3 hours ago
 Dr. Asad Majeed appointed as new Foreign Secretary

Dr. Asad Majeed appointed as new Foreign Secretary

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan demands immediate release of Senator Sw ..

Imran Khan demands immediate release of Senator Swati

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.