ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Giving a reaction on Imran Khan's negotiations offer, Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Friday said the Federal government would respond to the offer after consultation with the allies.

Talking to a private news channel, the federal minister said Imran Khan had previously stated that he would not talk with political parties, today, once again "Khan deviated from his own words".

"Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has always believed in political discussion to break down barriers and find solutions. When political leaders sit together, deadlocks are broken and ways are found," he added.

Answering a question on the next elections' possible date, the interior minister said that it was premature to make any predictions on the date of the elections until after the negotiations with allied parties.

Moreover, Imran's announcement to dissolve the provincial assemblies was criticized by the minister, stating categorically that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would not support any unconstitutional action.

"If elections were forced upon us by dissolving assemblies or by resigning en masse, coalition parties would vigorously campaign against it," he asserted.