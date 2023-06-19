UrduPoint.com

Responsibility For Promotion Of Peace, Harmony Rests On Every Member Of Society: KP IGP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 19, 2023 | 11:12 PM

Responsibility for promotion of peace, harmony rests on every member of society: KP IGP

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan has said that heavy responsibility rests on every member of the society as per status and positi on for promoting brotherhood and harmony, saying that everyone should wholeheartedly demonstrate for peace and tranquility in the society

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan has said that heavy responsibility rests on every member of the society as per status and positi on for promoting brotherhood and harmony, saying that everyone should wholeheartedly demonstrate for peace and tranquility in the society.

Talking to a delegation of ulema of different schools of thoughts here at Central Police Office (CPO) on Monday, the police chief pointed out that the protection of lives, honour and property of the general public without any discrimination was the prime responsibility of police added that coherence, brotherhood and harmony amongst different sects was the need of the hour.

The IGP informed that ulema played a pivotal role in making public opinion and character building of its followers and urged them to forge unity in their ranks and foil the nefarious designs of the anti-social elements well in time.

The IGP said that we belong to this country and it was our moral obligation to work for the prosperity and development of the country. He said that solid steps are being taken to establish writ of the government in each and every corner of the province, added that especially in this regard abandoned police posts have been made functional in southern districts of the province.

The IGP categorically made it clear that there was no room for bad elements in the force and stressed the need for collective efforts for making Peshawar a citadel of peace.

The members of the delegation thanked the IGP for sparing time and giving them a patient hearing. They paid glowing tributes to the professional acumen and hard work of the KP police added that they had rendered matchless sacrifices for our protection and assured full support and cooperation to the police for maintaining peace in the society.

The members of the delegation demanded foolproof security for the ulema and a ban on the use of load speakers.

The IGP assured sympatric consideration of their demands by saying all possible steps would be taken for redressal of their complaints and difficulties.

The members of the delegation included Syed Zahir Ali Shah, Maulana Tayyab Qureshi, Brigadier (R) Sartaj Khan, Fazand Ali Bangash, Maulana Hussain Ahmad Madani, Yawar Abbas, Maulana Shakir and Maulana Siraj Sarkani.

Chief Capital Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar Syed Ashfaq Anwar and SSP (Operations) Haroon Rasheed were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Hearing Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Moral All Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

WMO Says Europe Fastest Warming Continent in World ..

WMO Says Europe Fastest Warming Continent in World Since 1980s

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Publishing City attracts major publishers ..

Sharjah Publishing City attracts major publishers at Seoul International Book Fa ..

14 minutes ago
 Over 900 Civilians Killed, 4,700 Injured in Sudan ..

Over 900 Civilians Killed, 4,700 Injured in Sudan in Two Months of Conflict - UN

2 minutes ago
 White House Says Has No Timeline for Phone Call, M ..

White House Says Has No Timeline for Phone Call, Meeting Between Biden, Xi

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Russia to hold 5th round of Bilateral Po ..

Pakistan, Russia to hold 5th round of Bilateral Political Consultations

11 minutes ago
 Slovakia Receives $90Mln in Exchange for Ukraine A ..

Slovakia Receives $90Mln in Exchange for Ukraine Aid - Former Defense Minister

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.