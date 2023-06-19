Responsibility for promotion of peace, harmony rests on every member of society: KP IGP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan has said that heavy responsibility rests on every member of the society as per status and positi on for promoting brotherhood and harmony, saying that everyone should wholeheartedly demonstrate for peace and tranquility in the society.

Talking to a delegation of ulema of different schools of thoughts here at Central Police Office (CPO) on Monday, the police chief pointed out that the protection of lives, honour and property of the general public without any discrimination was the prime responsibility of police added that coherence, brotherhood and harmony amongst different sects was the need of the hour.

The IGP informed that ulema played a pivotal role in making public opinion and character building of its followers and urged them to forge unity in their ranks and foil the nefarious designs of the anti-social elements well in time.

The IGP said that we belong to this country and it was our moral obligation to work for the prosperity and development of the country. He said that solid steps are being taken to establish writ of the government in each and every corner of the province, added that especially in this regard abandoned police posts have been made functional in southern districts of the province.

The IGP categorically made it clear that there was no room for bad elements in the force and stressed the need for collective efforts for making Peshawar a citadel of peace.

The members of the delegation thanked the IGP for sparing time and giving them a patient hearing. They paid glowing tributes to the professional acumen and hard work of the KP police added that they had rendered matchless sacrifices for our protection and assured full support and cooperation to the police for maintaining peace in the society.

The members of the delegation demanded foolproof security for the ulema and a ban on the use of load speakers.

The IGP assured sympatric consideration of their demands by saying all possible steps would be taken for redressal of their complaints and difficulties.

The members of the delegation included Syed Zahir Ali Shah, Maulana Tayyab Qureshi, Brigadier (R) Sartaj Khan, Fazand Ali Bangash, Maulana Hussain Ahmad Madani, Yawar Abbas, Maulana Shakir and Maulana Siraj Sarkani.

Chief Capital Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar Syed Ashfaq Anwar and SSP (Operations) Haroon Rasheed were also present on the occasion.