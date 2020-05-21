Responsibility given to Shahzad Akbar for taking action against persons involved in sugar mishandling: Umer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning Asad Umer on Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government had given the responsibility to Barrister Shahzad Akbar of handling the issue of sugar crisis and taking action against those involved in this act.

Talking to a private news channel programs, he made it clear that Prime Minister had not given any special instruction about forensic report inquiry. He said that those involved in mishandling the sugar commodity in the past would be given punishment as per law.

The minister said exporting sugar products was not an issue, but creating shortage of sugar during the period of crushing was a matter of serious concern.

Welcoming the forensic report on sugar, he said PTI government would not spare anyone found involved in sugar crisis.

Meanwhile, Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Qamar Zaman Qaira had welcomed the steps taken by the incumbent government regarding forensic report.

He said if Omni Group had availed some benefits from sugar then such elements should be held accountable before the department concerned.

He claimed that in Pakistan, we have strong "Cartel" in sugar, cement and electricity sectors.