Responsibility Of Lawmakers To Work For Strengthening Democracy: Outgoing Senators

Responsibility of lawmakers to work for strengthening democracy: Outgoing Senators

The outgoing Senators of the Upper House on Thursday in their farewell speeches said that it was the responsibility of the lawmakers to work for the strengthening of the democracy and supremacy of the parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The outgoing Senators of the Upper House on Thursday in their farewell speeches said that it was the responsibility of the lawmakers to work for the strengthening of the democracy and supremacy of the parliament.

Speaking in the Senate, the lawmakers who would be completing their tenures on, March 11 spoke for the last time in the house.

Outgoing Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh said that it was unfortunate that selling and buying had been reported in the election of Senate. "It was the prime responsibility of the lawmakers to work for the strengthening of democracy and supremacy of the parliament" he added.

He was of the view digitalization will ensure progress, prosperity and development. He asked the government to take steps for the reduction of the medicines.

Sassui Palijo thanked her party for reposing trust in her. She thanked the chairman senate for nominating her the standing committees.

She paid glowing tribute to the outgoing Senators for their dedication to work for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Sassui Palijo said that national interest was always more important than anything else for the legislators. She thanked her party PPP leadership for their trust on her.

Senator Lt Gen � Syed Sallahuddin Tirmizi said that suggested reforms in political parties to further strengthen Parliament. He also thanked the chairman of the committees for extending cooperation in his tenure.

During his farewell speech, Sallahuddin Tirmizi also termed evening news tv shows more interesting than Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Senator Gianchand said that he fought many general elections and at later his party PPP elected him a Senator from the rural Sindh. He said that it was a great privilege to represent Hindu community in the Upper House.

Later, Presiding Officer Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh prorogued the Senate session.

