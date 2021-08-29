UrduPoint.com

Responsible Attitude Vital To Ensure Safe Road Environment: SSP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :The road users should demonstrate responsible attitude and take care of others' rights because it was the only way to ensure safe road environment and overcome accidents.

It was stated by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain while addressing the participants of two- day road safety workshop held for the staffers of private organization 'Hagler Bailly'. Managing Director of company Vaqar Zakaria attended the concluding ceremony while more than 50 persons attended the workshop and were educated about traffic rules.

The education team of ITP briefed the participants on the history of the force, targets given to the ITP and its achievements, safety measures while walking along the road, road crossing code, causes of accidents and how to protect oneself, defensive driving and its requirements, practice to prevent risky situations on road, planning for a long journey, positioning vehicle or lane discipline, right of way on junctions and road markings, safe overtaking, traffic sign boards and traffic light signals and perils of using mobile phone while driving.

SSP (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain said that ITP will continue efforts for safe road environment in the city and to facilitate the road users. He said that all modern techniques and communication methods are being employed to disseminate safe road awareness to the road users.

He said that the ITP education team was effectively imparting knowledge about various laws through adopting modern techniques for inculcating the road sense among people for safer road environment.

The SSP stressed the need to cater the rights of others on roads especially of pedestrians to avoid fatal and non-fatal accidents. "A good driver should have patience and noble attitude because a meagre impatience or sluggishness might bring misery not only for him/her but also for others", he added.

He said that driving is a skill and objective of the road safety education programme is to further burnish this art to bring ease for people on roads.

Senior members of company including Managing Director Vaqar Zakaria appreciated ITP and endorsed its initiatives taken for the betterment of traffic system in the capital. Souvenir was presented to Managing Director Vaqar Zakaria by the SSP Traffic and certificates were distributed among the participants of the workshop.

The staff of company also appreciated efforts of ITP in maintaining traffic discipline in the city and assured to follow road safety tips for exemplary road environment in the city.

