Responsible, conscientious, free press ultimate conscience of society: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that ultimate conscience of society was a responsible, conscientious free press.

In a tweet marking the World Press Freedom Day, she said the contribution of the press was transparency, accountability and healthy discourse with high standards of ethics and journalism.

She said it was collective duty of all to stand unified in condemnation of persecution and intimidation of the press.