UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Responsible Element To Be Awarded Punishment As Per Law: Chairman Railways

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 07:36 PM

Responsible element to be awarded punishment as per law: Chairman Railways

Chairman Pakistan Railways, Sikandar Sultan Raja on Thursday said that punishment would be awarded to those element found involved in Rawalpindi-bound Tezgam train mishap

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Chairman Pakistan Railways, Sikandar Sultan Raja on Thursday said that punishment would be awarded to those element found involved in Rawalpindi-bound Tezgam train mishap. Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the reason behind train tragedy that had killed some 73 persons travelling by train from Karachi to Rawalpindi, he stated while talking to ptv news channel.

The local administration and Railway staff had shifted some 22 injured to Rahim Yar Khan hospital, nine to Bahawalpur hospital, while nine persons transferred to Nishtar hospital Multan, he stated.

About inquiry, the Chairman said that the directives had been issued to Federal government Inspector of Railways for conducting complete inquiry of this tragic incident.

To a question, he said that no one was allowed to carry explosives with them as per the rules of the Railways.

To another question regarding carrying cylinder for making tea or anything, he said that there were physical checking of the people before entering train on different stations.

He, however said that any negligence on part of Railway employee, would thoroughly be examined. He said that responsible element would face inquiry and punishment.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Multan Injured Rahim Yar Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur From Government PTV Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh women ODIs announced

3 minutes ago

Naseem, Sarfaraz shine on final day as Sindh secur ..

9 minutes ago

Abdul Fasih, Saim score centuries in National U19 ..

18 minutes ago

OIC Emphasizes the Importance of Science, Technolo ..

19 minutes ago

Japan&#039;s tourism organisation signs MoC with E ..

23 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Health, Belgian life scien ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.