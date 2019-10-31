Responsible element to be awarded punishment as per law: Chairman Railways

Chairman Pakistan Railways, Sikandar Sultan Raja on Thursday said that punishment would be awarded to those element found involved in Rawalpindi-bound Tezgam train mishap

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Chairman Pakistan Railways, Sikandar Sultan Raja on Thursday said that punishment would be awarded to those element found involved in Rawalpindi-bound Tezgam train mishap. Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the reason behind train tragedy that had killed some 73 persons travelling by train from Karachi to Rawalpindi , he stated while talking to ptv news channel.

The local administration and Railway staff had shifted some 22 injured to Rahim Yar Khan hospital, nine to Bahawalpur hospital, while nine persons transferred to Nishtar hospital Multan, he stated.

About inquiry, the Chairman said that the directives had been issued to Federal government Inspector of Railways for conducting complete inquiry of this tragic incident.

To a question, he said that no one was allowed to carry explosives with them as per the rules of the Railways.

To another question regarding carrying cylinder for making tea or anything, he said that there were physical checking of the people before entering train on different stations.

He, however said that any negligence on part of Railway employee, would thoroughly be examined. He said that responsible element would face inquiry and punishment.