Responsible for creating chaos would be sent to jail: CM Punjab

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz said that any person who would try to cause political chaos in the country in the disguise of long march would be sent to prison.

He was addressing to a public gathering at Dring Stadium Bahawalpur here on Saturday night.

The CM Punjab said that like previous sit-in of 126 days, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's chairman Imran Khan attacked the Red Zone in Islamabad with clubs and sticks, and added that Imran Khan was trying to ignite chaos like situation in the country.

He said that Imran Khan was announcing another long march towards Islamabad after six days, however Hamza warned, that this time Imran would be sent to jail if he went on with his intended plan .

Hamza also maintained that Imran Khan had caused destruction to the national economy.

About a leaked audio which revealed that "Khan" was seeking help, Hamza slammed the PTI chief for turning towards those against whom he used expletive language.

He said that Imran Khan did not fulfill his promise related to South Punajb, adding that PML-N led government would fulfill its promises made for South Punjab's betterment.

He apprised the crowd that Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had decided that Punjab would have governor from Bahawalpur district.