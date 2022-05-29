UrduPoint.com

Responsible For Creating Chaos Would Be Sent To Jail: CM Punjab

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Responsible for creating chaos would be sent to jail: CM Punjab

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz said that any person who would try to cause political chaos in the country in the disguise of long march would be sent to prison.

He was addressing to a public gathering at Dring Stadium Bahawalpur here on Saturday night.

The CM Punjab said that like previous sit-in of 126 days, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's chairman Imran Khan attacked the Red Zone in Islamabad with clubs and sticks, and added that Imran Khan was trying to ignite chaos like situation in the country.

He said that Imran Khan was announcing another long march towards Islamabad after six days, however Hamza warned, that this time Imran would be sent to jail if he went on with his intended plan .

Hamza also maintained that Imran Khan had caused destruction to the national economy.

About a leaked audio which revealed that "Khan" was seeking help, Hamza slammed the PTI chief for turning towards those against whom he used expletive language.

He said that Imran Khan did not fulfill his promise related to South Punajb, adding that PML-N led government would fulfill its promises made for South Punjab's betterment.

He apprised the crowd that Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had decided that Punjab would have governor from Bahawalpur district.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Hamza Shahbaz Governor Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Long March Red Zone Bahawalpur Turkish Lira From Government

Recent Stories

Responsible for creating chaos would be sent to ja ..

Responsible for creating chaos would be sent to jail: CM Punjab

25 minutes ago
 LWMC carrying out desilting activities in all town ..

LWMC carrying out desilting activities in all towns

25 minutes ago
 Marchant allegedly attacks SFA office

Marchant allegedly attacks SFA office

25 minutes ago
 Security forces foil terror bid in Khuzdar

Security forces foil terror bid in Khuzdar

25 minutes ago
 Biden Suspends US Steel Tariffs on Ukraine for One ..

Biden Suspends US Steel Tariffs on Ukraine for One Year

25 minutes ago
 Sindh High Court orders analysis of Manchar lake's ..

Sindh High Court orders analysis of Manchar lake's water

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.