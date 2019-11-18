Responsible use of social media stressed

Known Psychologist Naushaba Chaudhry has said that social media was very popular among youth and its misuse could damage their social structure and future

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Known Psychologist Naushaba Chaudhry has said that social media was very popular among youth and its misuse could damage their social structure and future.

Talking to APP here on Monday, she said there were many merits of social media and information was available on one click, however all the information was not correct.

She said that people share misinformation or become part of unethical activities. The citizens should operate social media with care and responsibility, she added.