UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Responsible Use Of Social Media Stressed

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 10:35 PM

Responsible use of social media stressed

Known Psychologist Naushaba Chaudhry has said that social media was very popular among youth and its misuse could damage their social structure and future

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Known Psychologist Naushaba Chaudhry has said that social media was very popular among youth and its misuse could damage their social structure and future.

Talking to APP here on Monday, she said there were many merits of social media and information was available on one click, however all the information was not correct.

She said that people share misinformation or become part of unethical activities. The citizens should operate social media with care and responsibility, she added.

Related Topics

Social Media All Share Click

Recent Stories

OSCE Media Watchdog Condemns Attempt on Italian Jo ..

5 minutes ago

US Certifies Commercial Version of Super Hercules ..

5 minutes ago

Sheikh Rashid admitted in RIC after suffering hear ..

5 minutes ago

Commander Turkish Armed Forces meets COAS

5 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner for controlling prices of diff ..

11 minutes ago

Tajapaksa thanks Prime Minister Imran, people of P ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.