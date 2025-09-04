Responsible Use Of Social Media Vital For Youth: CPO
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2025 | 05:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar has stressed the need of responsible use of social media and warned that its misuse is pushing the younger generation towards crimes.
He was addressing a training workshop on the positive use of internet and social media at Jamia Qasmia here on Thursday. He said that the internet is a modern and effective medium of education and communication which is widely used through various platforms such as Google, YouTube, Gmail, Skype, Facebook and Twitter.
Although these platforms offer immense benefits, yet their negative use has had destructive effects on society, he added.
He said that as responsible citizens, we must ensure that social media is used positively. Heads of families and institutions must keep a vigilant eye to prevent the younger generation from being misguided, he added.
He said that teachers and parents were duty bound and it is their Primary responsibility to monitor and guide children in the use of digital platforms.
Principal Jamia Qasmia Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi said that awareness about the proper and effective use of social media is need of the hour.
He said that social media could be both beneficial and harmful as it has also become a source of misinformation, unwarranted criticism and misleading ideologies exploited by anti-state elements.
He urged the youth to distinguish between truth and falsehood, because destructive use of digital platforms is damaging moral values, social norms and mental peace.
Since social media is a valuable source of information, so its misuse promotes hatred, negativity and wastage of time, he said, adding that it must be used wisely with constructive intentions to avoid harmful effects.
He said that social media is both a blessing and a trial. Therefore, now it is our duty to guide the young generation for its rightful use, he added.
Meanwhile, CPO Bilal Umar also toured the academic departments of Jamia Qasmia and offered “Fateha” at the shrine of its founder Maulana Muhammad Zia-ul-Qasmi.
Social media activist Muhammad Abdullah, faculty members of Jamia Qasmia and students were also present on the occasion.
