UrduPoint.com

Responsive Bureaucracy Plays Vital Role In Development: Chairman HEC

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Responsive bureaucracy plays vital role in development: Chairman HEC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC), Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed Tuesday said that the bureaucracy responsive to people's needs plays a crucial role in improving the system's efficiency that leads to fast-paced development.

He was speaking during a meeting here with a group of 19 senior civil servants from Sri Lanka who are in Pakistan for two weeks of executive training at the National Defense University (NDU), Islamabad.

The chairman of HEC said that bureaucrats are the decision-makers and change agents in any civil structure.

The delegation was accompanied by the Dean of the Faculty of Contemporary Studies (FCS), National Defense University, Islamabad. This endeavor is being undertaken as a vital part of the "Pak-Sri Lanka Higher Education Cooperation Programme," executed by HEC Pakistan.

HEC has already conducted two other cohorts of executive training for senior civil servants of Sri Lanka with the collaboration of the National school of Public Policy (NSPP), Lahore.

The group comprises senior delegates representing different departments of the Sri Lankan Government, including Public Administration, Home Affairs, Local Government, Sri Lanka Institute of Development Administration (SLIDA), Provincial Councils, Police, and the Prime Minister's Office.

The delegation comprises Additional Secretaries, Director Generals, CFOs, Consultants, and Directors.

During their stay in Pakistan, they are engaged in multiple interactive workshops on International Relations, Planning, Geopolitics, Bureaucracy Frameworks, Mechanisms for strengthening regional cooperation, Artificial Intelligence, and Regional Integration. There are numerous cultural visits in between the training sessions.

Chairman HEC, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, briefed the delegation about the evolution of the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan and the formulation of policies for the long-term impacts on higher education in Pakistan.

He also highlighted the rapid transitional changes that are taking place in the current academic arena keeping in view the technological implication in every walk of life. He also shed light on the pros and cons of the brain drain and discussed the ways countries can adopt to benefit from the brain drain that is taking place in almost every country across the globe.

While answering a question, Chairman HEC highlighted the importance of regional cooperation among the neighboring countries in higher education for synergized achievements.

He also reflected on the improvisation of teaching methodologies such as online education, especially in the Post-Covid era. Chairman HEC gave souvenirs to the delegation members from the Sri Lankan bureaucracy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Prime Minister Police Education Sri Lanka Mukhtar Ahmed HEC From Government

Recent Stories

Breastfeeding Friends of Health Promotion Departme ..

Breastfeeding Friends of Health Promotion Department in Sharjah holds annual bra ..

10 minutes ago
 Quetta Gladiators' Ahsan Ali out for being injured

Quetta Gladiators' Ahsan Ali out for being injured

1 hour ago
 vivo V25 5G OR Samsung A53: Which Smartphone Shoul ..

Vivo V25 5G OR Samsung A53: Which Smartphone Should You Go For?

1 hour ago
 At least 10 years of economic emergency in the cou ..

At least 10 years of economic emergency in the country is inevitable. Khawaja R ..

2 hours ago
 Chief Of The Naval Staff Meets Us Ambassador

Chief Of The Naval Staff Meets Us Ambassador

2 hours ago
 Get a chance to win PSL matches for free!

Get a chance to win PSL matches for free!

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.