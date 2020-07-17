Rest areas to be available at Multan-Sukkur motorway soon: Murad Saeed

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Friday informed the National Assembly that rest areas and facilities would be available at Multan Sukkur motorway soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Friday informed the National Assembly that rest areas and facilities would be available at Multan Sukkur motorway soon.

Responding to a question during question hour, he said, bidding process had been completed for the construction of rest areas and provision of other facilities at Multan-Sukkur motorway and soon after completion of work these will be opened for public.

He said that amendments in the laws had been made to hold bidding for the construction of rest areas before the completion of motorways.

He said that earlier according to law, biddings and tenders were opened after the completion of motorways.

Murad Saeed expressed the commitment for timely completion of ongoing road infrastructure projects.

He informed the house that several new road infrastructure projects measuring 1700 kilometers had been approved for execution.

He said five major road projects will be executed under public-private partnership.

The government was giving special importance to the construction of western route of CPEC, he added.

The minister said that 95 percent work had been completed on metro bus project from Peshawar Morr to New Islamabad International Airport.

The revised cost of the project was Rs 13 billion and it was expected to be completed by next month subject to the arrival of necessary equipment from China.

Murad Saeed said that pace of work on CPEC had increased and new projects were also being launched and construction of Dera Ismail Khan-Zhob road under CPEC's western route would be undertaken.

He said that road infrastructure projects were being launched in the less developed areas of the country as it was demand of smaller provinces.

Network of roads was being laid across the country through public private partnership, he added.

He further said that roads of 1813 kilometers will be constructed without any burden on national exchequer with the help of private sector.

The minister said that areas near the Grand Trunk road would be connected to motorway network through Sialkot-Kharian and Kharian Rawalpindi motorways , to be constructed on build operate transfer basis.