Restarting over 35 shut down industrial units creating thousands of jobs in D.I.Khan: Faisal Amin

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2022 | 09:35 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur has said that indeed a great achievement, restarting over 35 shut down industrial units creating thousands of local jobs in Dera Ismail Khan.
In a tweet, he said that "despite challenges mission accomplished", adding that with provision of gas and uninterrupted electricity supply, more units to be set up here.